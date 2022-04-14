Treble (TREB) Information

Treble is the first modular V4 DEX on Base, providing a full-suite DeFi Hub with upcoming DeFAI integration, designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional users. Treble offers a seamless experience that includes:

• Cross-Chain Swaps: Effortlessly move assets across multiple blockchains. • Fiat On/Off Ramp: Buy and sell crypto directly on the platform. • CEX Onramp: Transfer funds seamlessly between CEX and your Web3 wallet. • No-KYC Crypto Spending: Spend your assets at hundreds of merchants without KYC. • Farming & Staking: Earn passive income through optimized liquidity provision and staking rewards.

Treble is your one-stop-shop for everything DeFi, bringing efficiency, flexibility, and accessibility to the Base ecosystem.