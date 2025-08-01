What is Trench Digger (TRENCH)

TrenchDigger is a decentralised protocol that enables users to express and trade market sentiment on any token through time-locked liquidity positions called Dwellings. Participants can take a bullish position by depositing $TRENCH to receive a target token (BullPost) or a bearish position by depositing the token to receive $TRENCH (CreateFUD), each for a defined duration. These positions are fully on-chain, tradable, and resolved at the end of their term. Counter-trades allow other users to challenge or support existing positions, creating an open market for sentiment-driven liquidity. TrenchDigger introduces behavioral liquidity as a novel mechanism within DeFi, combining transparent trading, on-chain governance of sentiment, and optional NFT-based position trading.

Trench Digger (TRENCH) Resource Official Website

Trench Digger (TRENCH) Tokenomics

