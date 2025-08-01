Trench Digger Price (TRENCH)
Trench Digger (TRENCH) is currently trading at 0.230115 USD with a market cap of $ 230.12K USD. TRENCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TRENCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRENCH price information.
During today, the price change of Trench Digger to USD was $ -0.0312316587850228.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trench Digger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trench Digger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trench Digger to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0312316587850228
|-11.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Trench Digger: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.34%
-11.95%
+7.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TrenchDigger is a decentralised protocol that enables users to express and trade market sentiment on any token through time-locked liquidity positions called Dwellings. Participants can take a bullish position by depositing $TRENCH to receive a target token (BullPost) or a bearish position by depositing the token to receive $TRENCH (CreateFUD), each for a defined duration. These positions are fully on-chain, tradable, and resolved at the end of their term. Counter-trades allow other users to challenge or support existing positions, creating an open market for sentiment-driven liquidity. TrenchDigger introduces behavioral liquidity as a novel mechanism within DeFi, combining transparent trading, on-chain governance of sentiment, and optional NFT-based position trading.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Trench Digger (TRENCH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRENCH token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRENCH to VND
₫6,055.476225
|1 TRENCH to AUD
A$0.35667825
|1 TRENCH to GBP
￡0.17258625
|1 TRENCH to EUR
€0.20020005
|1 TRENCH to USD
$0.230115
|1 TRENCH to MYR
RM0.98259105
|1 TRENCH to TRY
₺9.3564759
|1 TRENCH to JPY
¥34.51725
|1 TRENCH to ARS
ARS$315.6579501
|1 TRENCH to RUB
₽18.4598253
|1 TRENCH to INR
₹20.1304602
|1 TRENCH to IDR
Rp3,772.3764456
|1 TRENCH to KRW
₩322.7408898
|1 TRENCH to PHP
₱13.3880907
|1 TRENCH to EGP
￡E.11.1881913
|1 TRENCH to BRL
R$1.288644
|1 TRENCH to CAD
C$0.3175587
|1 TRENCH to BDT
৳28.120053
|1 TRENCH to NGN
₦352.39580985
|1 TRENCH to UAH
₴9.6142047
|1 TRENCH to VES
Bs28.304145
|1 TRENCH to CLP
$223.901895
|1 TRENCH to PKR
Rs65.2790232
|1 TRENCH to KZT
₸124.85809785
|1 TRENCH to THB
฿7.55467545
|1 TRENCH to TWD
NT$6.8804385
|1 TRENCH to AED
د.إ0.84452205
|1 TRENCH to CHF
Fr0.18639315
|1 TRENCH to HKD
HK$1.8041016
|1 TRENCH to MAD
.د.م2.10555225
|1 TRENCH to MXN
$4.3537758
|1 TRENCH to PLN
zł0.8606301
|1 TRENCH to RON
лв1.0217106
|1 TRENCH to SEK
kr2.25742815
|1 TRENCH to BGN
лв0.39349665
|1 TRENCH to HUF
Ft80.6276937
|1 TRENCH to CZK
Kč4.9520748
|1 TRENCH to KWD
د.ك0.07041519
|1 TRENCH to ILS
₪0.78469215