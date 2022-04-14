Trench Digger (TRENCH) Tokenomics
Trench Digger (TRENCH) Information
TrenchDigger is a decentralised protocol that enables users to express and trade market sentiment on any token through time-locked liquidity positions called Dwellings.
Participants can take a bullish position by depositing $TRENCH to receive a target token (BullPost) or a bearish position by depositing the token to receive $TRENCH (CreateFUD), each for a defined duration. These positions are fully on-chain, tradable, and resolved at the end of their term.
Counter-trades allow other users to challenge or support existing positions, creating an open market for sentiment-driven liquidity. TrenchDigger introduces behavioral liquidity as a novel mechanism within DeFi, combining transparent trading, on-chain governance of sentiment, and optional NFT-based position trading.
Trench Digger (TRENCH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trench Digger (TRENCH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Trench Digger (TRENCH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Trench Digger (TRENCH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRENCH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRENCH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
