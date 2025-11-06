Trencher (TRENCHER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00194535 24H High $ 0.00234662 All Time High $ 0.01056287 Lowest Price $ 0.00126163 Price Change (1H) -2.14% Price Change (1D) -2.13% Price Change (7D) -7.22%

Trencher (TRENCHER) real-time price is $0.00194805. Over the past 24 hours, TRENCHER traded between a low of $ 0.00194535 and a high of $ 0.00234662, showing active market volatility. TRENCHER's all-time high price is $ 0.01056287, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00126163.

In terms of short-term performance, TRENCHER has changed by -2.14% over the past hour, -2.13% over 24 hours, and -7.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trencher (TRENCHER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.95M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.95M Circulation Supply 999.90M Total Supply 999,895,238.97

The current Market Cap of Trencher is $ 1.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRENCHER is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999895238.97. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.