Trevee (TREVEE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.061715 24H High $ 0.06321 All Time High $ 0.080847 Lowest Price $ 0.055279 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +2.42% Price Change (7D) -15.86%

Trevee (TREVEE) real-time price is $0.06321. Over the past 24 hours, TREVEE traded between a low of $ 0.061715 and a high of $ 0.06321, showing active market volatility. TREVEE's all-time high price is $ 0.080847, while its all-time low price is $ 0.055279.

In terms of short-term performance, TREVEE has changed by -- over the past hour, +2.42% over 24 hours, and -15.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trevee (TREVEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.22M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.47M Circulation Supply 35.13M Total Supply 54,838,462.195024

The current Market Cap of Trevee is $ 2.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TREVEE is 35.13M, with a total supply of 54838462.195024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.47M.