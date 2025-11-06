ExchangeDEX+
The live Trevee price today is 0.06321 USD. Track real-time TREVEE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TREVEE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About TREVEE

TREVEE Price Info

What is TREVEE

TREVEE Official Website

TREVEE Tokenomics

TREVEE Price Forecast

Trevee Logo

Trevee Price (TREVEE)

Unlisted

1 TREVEE to USD Live Price:

$0.06321
+2.40%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Trevee (TREVEE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:17:19 (UTC+8)

Trevee (TREVEE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.061715
24H Low
$ 0.06321
24H High

$ 0.061715
$ 0.06321
$ 0.080847
$ 0.055279
--

+2.42%

-15.86%

-15.86%

Trevee (TREVEE) real-time price is $0.06321. Over the past 24 hours, TREVEE traded between a low of $ 0.061715 and a high of $ 0.06321, showing active market volatility. TREVEE's all-time high price is $ 0.080847, while its all-time low price is $ 0.055279.

In terms of short-term performance, TREVEE has changed by -- over the past hour, +2.42% over 24 hours, and -15.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trevee (TREVEE) Market Information

$ 2.22M
--
$ 3.47M
35.13M
54,838,462.195024
The current Market Cap of Trevee is $ 2.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TREVEE is 35.13M, with a total supply of 54838462.195024. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.47M.

Trevee (TREVEE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Trevee to USD was $ +0.00149456.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trevee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trevee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trevee to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00149456+2.42%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Trevee (TREVEE)

Trevee currently features two flagship products: Trevee Quest: Formerly known as Warden Quest, this platform revolutionizes the way users acquire gauge votes for protocols such as Curve, Balancer, Bunni, and any compatible veToken or vlToken system. Unlike traditional incentives platforms that risk inefficiency and overpayment, Trevee Quest enables creators to set fixed or ranged reward rates per vote, allowing for targeted, transparent, and cost-effective campaigns. Voters benefit from knowing their exact rewards upfront, while creators can fine-tune their incentives and audience with advanced targeting and exclusion options, all with minimal fees and a seamless user experience.

Trevee Earn: Previously Rings, Trevee Earn introduces meta-assets like USD, ETH, and BTC, offering users diversified earning opportunities. The protocol is designed for extensibility, with the potential to support additional assets and deploy across multiple blockchains. Each deployment can be tailored to the unique characteristics of its host chain, ensuring optimal functionality and adaptability as Trevee Earn expands.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Trevee (TREVEE) Resource

Official Website

Trevee Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Trevee (TREVEE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Trevee (TREVEE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Trevee.

Check the Trevee price prediction now!

TREVEE to Local Currencies

Trevee (TREVEE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Trevee (TREVEE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TREVEE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trevee (TREVEE)

How much is Trevee (TREVEE) worth today?
The live TREVEE price in USD is 0.06321 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TREVEE to USD price?
The current price of TREVEE to USD is $ 0.06321. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Trevee?
The market cap for TREVEE is $ 2.22M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TREVEE?
The circulating supply of TREVEE is 35.13M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TREVEE?
TREVEE achieved an ATH price of 0.080847 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TREVEE?
TREVEE saw an ATL price of 0.055279 USD.
What is the trading volume of TREVEE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TREVEE is -- USD.
Will TREVEE go higher this year?
TREVEE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TREVEE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

