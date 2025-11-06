Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.982364 24H High $ 0.993119 All Time High $ 1.001 Lowest Price $ 0.755922 Price Change (1H) -0.09% Price Change (1D) -0.63% Price Change (7D) -1.49%

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) real-time price is $0.984287. Over the past 24 hours, PLUSD traded between a low of $ 0.982364 and a high of $ 0.993119, showing active market volatility. PLUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.001, while its all-time low price is $ 0.755922.

In terms of short-term performance, PLUSD has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -0.63% over 24 hours, and -1.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.43M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.43M Circulation Supply 40.06M Total Supply 40,063,149.22670561

The current Market Cap of Trevee Plasma USD is $ 39.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLUSD is 40.06M, with a total supply of 40063149.22670561. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.43M.