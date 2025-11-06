ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live Trevee Plasma USD price today is 0.984287 USD. Track real-time PLUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PLUSD price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Trevee Plasma USD price today is 0.984287 USD. Track real-time PLUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PLUSD price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PLUSD

PLUSD Price Info

What is PLUSD

PLUSD Official Website

PLUSD Tokenomics

PLUSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Trevee Plasma USD Logo

Trevee Plasma USD Price (PLUSD)

Unlisted

1 PLUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.984287
$0.984287$0.984287
-0.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:08:02 (UTC+8)

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.982364
$ 0.982364$ 0.982364
24H Low
$ 0.993119
$ 0.993119$ 0.993119
24H High

$ 0.982364
$ 0.982364$ 0.982364

$ 0.993119
$ 0.993119$ 0.993119

$ 1.001
$ 1.001$ 1.001

$ 0.755922
$ 0.755922$ 0.755922

-0.09%

-0.63%

-1.49%

-1.49%

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) real-time price is $0.984287. Over the past 24 hours, PLUSD traded between a low of $ 0.982364 and a high of $ 0.993119, showing active market volatility. PLUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.001, while its all-time low price is $ 0.755922.

In terms of short-term performance, PLUSD has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -0.63% over 24 hours, and -1.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Market Information

$ 39.43M
$ 39.43M$ 39.43M

--
----

$ 39.43M
$ 39.43M$ 39.43M

40.06M
40.06M 40.06M

40,063,149.22670561
40,063,149.22670561 40,063,149.22670561

The current Market Cap of Trevee Plasma USD is $ 39.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLUSD is 40.06M, with a total supply of 40063149.22670561. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.43M.

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Trevee Plasma USD to USD was $ -0.0062656598920746.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trevee Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trevee Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trevee Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0062656598920746-0.63%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD)

Trevee currently features two flagship products: Trevee Quest: Formerly known as Warden Quest, this platform revolutionizes the way users acquire gauge votes for protocols such as Curve, Balancer, Bunni, and any compatible veToken or vlToken system. Unlike traditional incentives platforms that risk inefficiency and overpayment, Trevee Quest enables creators to set fixed or ranged reward rates per vote, allowing for targeted, transparent, and cost-effective campaigns. Voters benefit from knowing their exact rewards upfront, while creators can fine-tune their incentives and audience with advanced targeting and exclusion options, all with minimal fees and a seamless user experience.

Trevee Earn: Previously Rings, Trevee Earn introduces meta-assets like USD, ETH, and BTC, offering users diversified earning opportunities. The protocol is designed for extensibility, with the potential to support additional assets and deploy across multiple blockchains. Each deployment can be tailored to the unique characteristics of its host chain, ensuring optimal functionality and adaptability as Trevee Earn expands.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Resource

Official Website

Trevee Plasma USD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Trevee Plasma USD.

Check the Trevee Plasma USD price prediction now!

PLUSD to Local Currencies

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD)

How much is Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) worth today?
The live PLUSD price in USD is 0.984287 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PLUSD to USD price?
The current price of PLUSD to USD is $ 0.984287. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Trevee Plasma USD?
The market cap for PLUSD is $ 39.43M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PLUSD?
The circulating supply of PLUSD is 40.06M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PLUSD?
PLUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.001 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PLUSD?
PLUSD saw an ATL price of 0.755922 USD.
What is the trading volume of PLUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PLUSD is -- USD.
Will PLUSD go higher this year?
PLUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PLUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:08:02 (UTC+8)

Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,725.73
$102,725.73$102,725.73

-0.96%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,356.96
$3,356.96$3,356.96

-1.22%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.83
$157.83$157.83

-1.67%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0002
$1.0002$1.0002

+0.02%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,479.43
$1,479.43$1,479.43

+0.23%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,725.73
$102,725.73$102,725.73

-0.96%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,356.96
$3,356.96$3,356.96

-1.22%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2849
$2.2849$2.2849

+0.37%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$157.83
$157.83$157.83

-1.67%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0529
$1.0529$1.0529

-2.97%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$28.50
$28.50$28.50

+90.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.390
$4.390$4.390

+339.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1744
$0.1744$0.1744

+248.80%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.040100
$0.040100$0.040100

+3,910.00%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.390
$4.390$4.390

+339.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1744
$0.1744$0.1744

+248.80%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000005185
$0.000005185$0.000005185

+174.62%

Sapien Logo

Sapien

SAPIEN

$0.31860
$0.31860$0.31860

+151.32%