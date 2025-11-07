Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Tokenomics
Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Information
Trevee currently features two flagship products: Trevee Quest: Formerly known as Warden Quest, this platform revolutionizes the way users acquire gauge votes for protocols such as Curve, Balancer, Bunni, and any compatible veToken or vlToken system. Unlike traditional incentives platforms that risk inefficiency and overpayment, Trevee Quest enables creators to set fixed or ranged reward rates per vote, allowing for targeted, transparent, and cost-effective campaigns. Voters benefit from knowing their exact rewards upfront, while creators can fine-tune their incentives and audience with advanced targeting and exclusion options, all with minimal fees and a seamless user experience.
Trevee Earn: Previously Rings, Trevee Earn introduces meta-assets like USD, ETH, and BTC, offering users diversified earning opportunities. The protocol is designed for extensibility, with the potential to support additional assets and deploy across multiple blockchains. Each deployment can be tailored to the unique characteristics of its host chain, ensuring optimal functionality and adaptability as Trevee Earn expands.
Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Trevee Plasma USD (PLUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PLUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PLUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
