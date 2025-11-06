ExchangeDEX+
The live Trevee Staked Plasma USD price today is 0.915548 USD. Track real-time SPLUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPLUSD price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SPLUSD

SPLUSD Price Info

What is SPLUSD

SPLUSD Official Website

SPLUSD Tokenomics

SPLUSD Price Forecast

Trevee Staked Plasma USD Price (SPLUSD)

1 SPLUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.915548
-5.20%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:08:09 (UTC+8)

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.915548
24H Low
$ 0.966102
24H High

$ 0.915548
$ 0.966102
$ 1.004
$ 0.78464
-3.73%

-5.23%

-8.54%

-8.54%

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) real-time price is $0.915548. Over the past 24 hours, SPLUSD traded between a low of $ 0.915548 and a high of $ 0.966102, showing active market volatility. SPLUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.004, while its all-time low price is $ 0.78464.

In terms of short-term performance, SPLUSD has changed by -3.73% over the past hour, -5.23% over 24 hours, and -8.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Market Information

$ 38.32M
--
$ 38.32M
41.85M
41,850,394.61639592
The current Market Cap of Trevee Staked Plasma USD is $ 38.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPLUSD is 41.85M, with a total supply of 41850394.61639592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.32M.

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Trevee Staked Plasma USD to USD was $ -0.0505533850344514.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trevee Staked Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trevee Staked Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trevee Staked Plasma USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0505533850344514-5.23%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD)

Trevee currently features two flagship products: Trevee Quest: Formerly known as Warden Quest, this platform revolutionizes the way users acquire gauge votes for protocols such as Curve, Balancer, Bunni, and any compatible veToken or vlToken system. Unlike traditional incentives platforms that risk inefficiency and overpayment, Trevee Quest enables creators to set fixed or ranged reward rates per vote, allowing for targeted, transparent, and cost-effective campaigns. Voters benefit from knowing their exact rewards upfront, while creators can fine-tune their incentives and audience with advanced targeting and exclusion options, all with minimal fees and a seamless user experience.

Trevee Earn: Previously Rings, Trevee Earn introduces meta-assets like USD, ETH, and BTC, offering users diversified earning opportunities. The protocol is designed for extensibility, with the potential to support additional assets and deploy across multiple blockchains. Each deployment can be tailored to the unique characteristics of its host chain, ensuring optimal functionality and adaptability as Trevee Earn expands.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Resource

Official Website

Trevee Staked Plasma USD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Trevee Staked Plasma USD.

Check the Trevee Staked Plasma USD price prediction now!

SPLUSD to Local Currencies

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPLUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD)

How much is Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) worth today?
The live SPLUSD price in USD is 0.915548 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPLUSD to USD price?
The current price of SPLUSD to USD is $ 0.915548. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Trevee Staked Plasma USD?
The market cap for SPLUSD is $ 38.32M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPLUSD?
The circulating supply of SPLUSD is 41.85M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPLUSD?
SPLUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.004 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPLUSD?
SPLUSD saw an ATL price of 0.78464 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPLUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPLUSD is -- USD.
Will SPLUSD go higher this year?
SPLUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPLUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

