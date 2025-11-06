Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.915548 24H High $ 0.966102 All Time High $ 1.004 Lowest Price $ 0.78464 Price Change (1H) -3.73% Price Change (1D) -5.23% Price Change (7D) -8.54%

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) real-time price is $0.915548. Over the past 24 hours, SPLUSD traded between a low of $ 0.915548 and a high of $ 0.966102, showing active market volatility. SPLUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.004, while its all-time low price is $ 0.78464.

In terms of short-term performance, SPLUSD has changed by -3.73% over the past hour, -5.23% over 24 hours, and -8.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trevee Staked Plasma USD (SPLUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.32M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.32M Circulation Supply 41.85M Total Supply 41,850,394.61639592

The current Market Cap of Trevee Staked Plasma USD is $ 38.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPLUSD is 41.85M, with a total supply of 41850394.61639592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.32M.