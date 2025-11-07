Trevee currently features two flagship products: Trevee Quest: Formerly known as Warden Quest, this platform revolutionizes the way users acquire gauge votes for protocols such as Curve, Balancer, Bunni, and any compatible veToken or vlToken system. Unlike traditional incentives platforms that risk inefficiency and overpayment, Trevee Quest enables creators to set fixed or ranged reward rates per vote, allowing for targeted, transparent, and cost-effective campaigns. Voters benefit from knowing their exact rewards upfront, while creators can fine-tune their incentives and audience with advanced targeting and exclusion options, all with minimal fees and a seamless user experience.

Trevee Earn: Previously Rings, Trevee Earn introduces meta-assets like USD, ETH, and BTC, offering users diversified earning opportunities. The protocol is designed for extensibility, with the potential to support additional assets and deploy across multiple blockchains. Each deployment can be tailored to the unique characteristics of its host chain, ensuring optimal functionality and adaptability as Trevee Earn expands.