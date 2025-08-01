Triad Price (TRD)
Triad (TRD) is currently trading at 0.03768803 USD with a market cap of $ 424.58K USD. TRD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TRD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRD price information.
During today, the price change of Triad to USD was $ -0.00627705118036781.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Triad to USD was $ -0.0090291700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Triad to USD was $ -0.0114789749.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Triad to USD was $ -0.0439666282569494.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00627705118036781
|-14.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0090291700
|-23.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0114789749
|-30.45%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0439666282569494
|-53.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of Triad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.21%
-14.27%
+29.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Triad is the leading prediction market on the Solana blockchain, combining the innovation of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the excitement of prediction markets. The platform enables users to place bets on a wide range of topics, including web3 events, politics, sports, and cultural trends. Predictions and payouts are managed transparently through smart contracts, ensuring fairness and automation in every transaction. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a casual participant, Triad provides an engaging and decentralized space to explore prediction markets.
Understanding the tokenomics of Triad (TRD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRD token's extensive tokenomics now!
