Discover key insights into Triad (TRD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Triad (TRD) Information

Triad is the leading prediction market on the Solana blockchain, combining the innovation of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the excitement of prediction markets.

The platform enables users to place bets on a wide range of topics, including web3 events, politics, sports, and cultural trends.

Predictions and payouts are managed transparently through smart contracts, ensuring fairness and automation in every transaction. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a casual participant, Triad provides an engaging and decentralized space to explore prediction markets.

Official Website:
https://www.triadmarkets.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.triadfi.co/

Triad (TRD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Triad (TRD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 414.23K
$ 414.23K
Total Supply:
$ 17.53M
$ 17.53M
Circulating Supply:
$ 11.30M
$ 11.30M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 642.73K
$ 642.73K
All-Time High:
$ 0.295176
$ 0.295176
All-Time Low:
$ 0.02788908
$ 0.02788908
Current Price:
$ 0.03670887
$ 0.03670887

Triad (TRD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Triad (TRD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TRD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TRD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TRD's tokenomics, explore TRD token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.