TriasLab (TRIAS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.846139 24H High $ 1.12 All Time High $ 31.7 Lowest Price $ 0.637551 Price Change (1H) +1.53% Price Change (1D) -13.79% Price Change (7D) -3.46%

TriasLab (TRIAS) real-time price is $0.956598. Over the past 24 hours, TRIAS traded between a low of $ 0.846139 and a high of $ 1.12, showing active market volatility. TRIAS's all-time high price is $ 31.7, while its all-time low price is $ 0.637551.

In terms of short-term performance, TRIAS has changed by +1.53% over the past hour, -13.79% over 24 hours, and -3.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TriasLab (TRIAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.54M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.54M Circulation Supply 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TriasLab is $ 9.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRIAS is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.54M.