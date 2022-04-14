trilly (TRILLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into trilly (TRILLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

trilly (TRILLY) Information $TRILLY is a meme-based cryptocurrency project on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the concept of a cute cat on a mission to be worth trillions. The primary purpose of $TRILLY is to bring fun and engagement to the cryptocurrency community while aiming for significant growth in value. By leveraging the popularity of meme culture, $TRILLY attracts and retains a vibrant community of supporters and investors. The utility of $TRILLY includes community building, encouraging the creation and sharing of memes featuring the $TRILLY cat to enhance community interaction, token trading Solana, and offering rewards to community members for participation in events and activities, promoting token holding and usage. Official Website: https://trillysol.lol/ Buy TRILLY Now!

trilly (TRILLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 14.48K
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.48K
All-Time High: $ 0.00295799
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

trilly (TRILLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of trilly (TRILLY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRILLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRILLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRILLY's tokenomics, explore TRILLY token's live price!

TRILLY Price Prediction

Want to know where TRILLY might be heading? Our TRILLY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

