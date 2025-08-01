More About TRIP

Trip Price (TRIP)

Trip (TRIP) Live Price Chart

$13.71
$13.71$13.71
-2.40%1D
USD

Price of Trip (TRIP) Today

Trip (TRIP) is currently trading at 13.71 USD with a market cap of $ 404.65M USD. TRIP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Trip Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.40%
Trip 24-hour price change
29.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TRIP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRIP price information.

Trip (TRIP) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Trip to USD was $ -0.33830596966942.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trip to USD was $ +4.9447322310.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trip to USD was $ +9.6397436670.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trip to USD was $ +6.743799076815213.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.33830596966942-2.40%
30 Days$ +4.9447322310+36.07%
60 Days$ +9.6397436670+70.31%
90 Days$ +6.743799076815213+96.81%

Trip (TRIP) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Trip: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 13.67
$ 13.67$ 13.67

$ 14.19
$ 14.19$ 14.19

$ 14.29
$ 14.29$ 14.29

+0.01%

-2.40%

+1.51%

Trip (TRIP) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 404.65M
$ 404.65M$ 404.65M

--
----

29.50M
29.50M 29.50M

What is Trip (TRIP)

Trip Token is a blockchain-powered platform aiming to revolutionize the travel and tourism industry by providing a seamless, secure, and rewarding experience for travelers and stakeholders. Key Features: Utilizes DeFi principles to ensure accessible, secure, and transparent transactions within the platform. Facilitates financial transactions both within the Trip Token ecosystem and beyond, promoting a comprehensive tourism experience. Acts as a smart assistant for travelers, guiding them through all stages of their journey and offering personalized experiences based on user preferences. Seamless Integration: Integrates services from diverse providers within a single platform, enhancing convenience for users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Trip (TRIP) Resource

Trip (TRIP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Trip (TRIP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRIP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trip (TRIP)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TRIP to Local Currencies

1 TRIP to VND
360,778.65
1 TRIP to AUD
A$21.2505
1 TRIP to GBP
10.2825
1 TRIP to EUR
11.9277
1 TRIP to USD
$13.71
1 TRIP to MYR
RM58.5417
1 TRIP to TRY
557.4486
1 TRIP to JPY
¥2,056.5
1 TRIP to ARS
ARS$18,806.5554
1 TRIP to RUB
1,111.7439
1 TRIP to INR
1,196.3346
1 TRIP to IDR
Rp224,754.0624
1 TRIP to KRW
19,201.6776
1 TRIP to PHP
798.6075
1 TRIP to EGP
￡E.665.7576
1 TRIP to BRL
R$76.776
1 TRIP to CAD
C$18.9198
1 TRIP to BDT
1,675.0878
1 TRIP to NGN
20,995.3569
1 TRIP to UAH
571.5699
1 TRIP to VES
Bs1,686.33
1 TRIP to CLP
$13,339.83
1 TRIP to PKR
Rs3,887.0592
1 TRIP to KZT
7,455.0867
1 TRIP to THB
฿449.5509
1 TRIP to TWD
NT$410.3403
1 TRIP to AED
د.إ50.3157
1 TRIP to CHF
Fr11.1051
1 TRIP to HKD
HK$107.6235
1 TRIP to MAD
.د.م125.0352
1 TRIP to MXN
$258.5706
1 TRIP to PLN
51.2754
1 TRIP to RON
лв60.8724
1 TRIP to SEK
kr134.0838
1 TRIP to BGN
лв23.4441
1 TRIP to HUF
Ft4,795.3467
1 TRIP to CZK
294.765
1 TRIP to KWD
د.ك4.19526
1 TRIP to ILS
46.4769