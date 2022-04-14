TRON MASCOT (SUNTRON) Tokenomics
TRON MASCOT (SUNTRON) Information
SunTron: Illuminating the Future of Meme Coins
SunTron is a community-driven meme coin that aims to bring fun, innovation, and value to the cryptocurrency space. By leveraging the power of social media and community engagement, SunTron strives to create a vibrant and supportive ecosystem for its holders.SunTron is built by the community, for the community. Our decisions are influenced by the collective voice of our holders.
TRON MASCOT (SUNTRON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for TRON MASCOT (SUNTRON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
TRON MASCOT (SUNTRON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TRON MASCOT (SUNTRON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUNTRON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUNTRON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SUNTRON's tokenomics, explore SUNTRON token's live price!
SUNTRON Price Prediction
Want to know where SUNTRON might be heading? Our SUNTRON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.