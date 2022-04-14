TRRUE (TRRUE) Tokenomics
Trrue is a pioneering blockchain ecosystem designed to empower impact-driven investments through cutting-edge technology and compliance-focused innovation. As a verified credential network and Layer-1 trust infrastructure for financial services, Trrue addresses critical challenges in the global investment landscape, including transparency, regulatory compliance, and sustainability.
The Chain for Sustainable Innovation We build secure, compliant digital asset solutions designed for a sustainable and impact-driven future. Trrue Chain, our Layer-1 blockchain, provides tailored, cutting-edge infrastructure for businesses and individuals. From startups to enterprises, Trrue Chain empowers organisations with a focus on compliance, sustainability, and innovation.
Understanding the tokenomics of TRRUE (TRRUE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRRUE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRRUE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
