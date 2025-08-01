What is TRUE (TRUE)

Truemarkets is a decentralized prediction market platform that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events using cryptocurrency. Built on the Base blockchain, it leverages smart contracts to ensure transparency and security. Users can buy and sell shares in different outcomes, with market prices reflecting the probability of an event occurring. Truemarkets covers a wide range of topics, including politics, sports, technology, and finance. It operates in a non-custodial manner, meaning users retain control of their funds, and settlements are handled through oracles that verify event outcomes. Unlike traditional betting platforms, Truemarkets is more of an information market where traders profit from correctly predicting real-world events rather than simply gambling.

