TRUE BASE ARMY
Enlist, Fight, Conquer On Base.
True Base Army ($TBA) is the official battalion of the Base ecosystem
A decentralized legion of degens, apes, and meme warriors sworn to defend and expand the Base chain. With the rallying cry Enlist, Fight, Conquer on Base, $TBA unites every brett, toshi, and token under one banner. It’s not just a memecoin.
it’s a movement powered by community strength, loyalty, and chaos. Whether you're new to the battlefield or a seasoned Base veteran, the Army is calling. Will you answer?
True Base Army (TBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of True Base Army (TBA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TBA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TBA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.