What is Truffi (TRUFFI)

Truffi is an ERC20i on-chain art project which was designed and animated by Shameless Studios. The goal is to create fun on-chain art and to take the ERC-20 inscriptions to the next level by introducing a flexible tier system and incorporating gamified elements like Seasonal Collections with rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Truffi (TRUFFI) Resource Official Website

Truffi Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Truffi (TRUFFI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Truffi (TRUFFI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Truffi.

Check the Truffi price prediction now!

TRUFFI to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Truffi (TRUFFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Truffi (TRUFFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRUFFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Truffi (TRUFFI) How much is Truffi (TRUFFI) worth today? The live TRUFFI price in USD is 0.00325387 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TRUFFI to USD price? $ 0.00325387 . Check out The current price of TRUFFI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Truffi? The market cap for TRUFFI is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TRUFFI? The circulating supply of TRUFFI is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TRUFFI? TRUFFI achieved an ATH price of 0.02761864 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TRUFFI? TRUFFI saw an ATL price of 0.00113537 USD . What is the trading volume of TRUFFI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TRUFFI is -- USD . Will TRUFFI go higher this year? TRUFFI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TRUFFI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Truffi (TRUFFI) Important Industry Updates