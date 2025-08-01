More About TRUINJ

TruFin Staked INJ Logo

TruFin Staked INJ Price (TRUINJ)

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Live Price Chart

$14.2
$14.2$14.2
+0.10%1D
USD

Price of TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Today

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) is currently trading at 14.2 USD with a market cap of $ 35.47M USD. TRUINJ to USD price is updated in real-time.

TruFin Staked INJ Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.14%
TruFin Staked INJ 24-hour price change
2.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the TRUINJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRUINJ price information.

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of TruFin Staked INJ to USD was $ +0.01970376.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TruFin Staked INJ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TruFin Staked INJ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TruFin Staked INJ to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01970376+0.14%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of TruFin Staked INJ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 13.69
$ 13.69$ 13.69

$ 14.54
$ 14.54$ 14.54

$ 16.29
$ 16.29$ 16.29

--

+0.14%

+8.90%

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 35.47M
$ 35.47M$ 35.47M

--
----

2.50M
2.50M 2.50M

What is TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ)

The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, such as liquid staking, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain. We enable institutional investors to accrue staking rewards and access best-in-class yield opportunities whilst retaining liquidity over their staked assets. Partnerships established with GSR, B2C2, FalconX and others for using TruFin's LSTs as collateral. TruFin is currently live and available across 5 different chains (Solana, MATIC, Aptos, NEAR, Injective), with over $150m in TVL. Users can seamlessly connect to the TruFin dApp directly, or via their existing custody solution of choice (i.e. Anchorage, Copper, Fireblocks).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRUINJ token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

