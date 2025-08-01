What is TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ)

The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, such as liquid staking, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain. We enable institutional investors to accrue staking rewards and access best-in-class yield opportunities whilst retaining liquidity over their staked assets. Partnerships established with GSR, B2C2, FalconX and others for using TruFin's LSTs as collateral. TruFin is currently live and available across 5 different chains (Solana, MATIC, Aptos, NEAR, Injective), with over $150m in TVL. Users can seamlessly connect to the TruFin dApp directly, or via their existing custody solution of choice (i.e. Anchorage, Copper, Fireblocks).

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Tokenomics

