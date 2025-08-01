TruFin Staked INJ Price (TRUINJ)
TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) is currently trading at 14.2 USD with a market cap of $ 35.47M USD. TRUINJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TRUINJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRUINJ price information.
During today, the price change of TruFin Staked INJ to USD was $ +0.01970376.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TruFin Staked INJ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TruFin Staked INJ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TruFin Staked INJ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01970376
|+0.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TruFin Staked INJ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.14%
+8.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The TruFin Protocol builds institutional-grade Web3 primitives, such as liquid staking, that can be used as the foundational building blocks for digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, securely on-chain. We enable institutional investors to accrue staking rewards and access best-in-class yield opportunities whilst retaining liquidity over their staked assets. Partnerships established with GSR, B2C2, FalconX and others for using TruFin's LSTs as collateral. TruFin is currently live and available across 5 different chains (Solana, MATIC, Aptos, NEAR, Injective), with over $150m in TVL. Users can seamlessly connect to the TruFin dApp directly, or via their existing custody solution of choice (i.e. Anchorage, Copper, Fireblocks).
