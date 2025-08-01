Trust in Nom Price (NOM)
Trust in Nom (NOM) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 505.78K USD. NOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Trust in Nom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trust in Nom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trust in Nom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trust in Nom to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Trust in Nom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.76%
+4.78%
-28.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is a tribute to Nom, the deployer and founder of BONK, widely regarded as the Savior of Solana. In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, Solana faced an existential crisis. Amid the chaos, Nom stepped up with a bold vision: launch BONK and airdrop 50% of its supply to the entire Solana community. This act of generosity and foresight sparked a turning point. Solana began to heal, BONK gained momentum, and today, it has grown into a billion dollar brand. Trust in Nom is a Solana based token, launched on Day 1 of the brand new letsBONK launchpad, powered by Raydium LaunchLab technologies. Believe in something. Trust in Nom.
Understanding the tokenomics of Trust in Nom (NOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOM token's extensive tokenomics now!
