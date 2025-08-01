TruthFi Price (TRUTHFI)
TruthFi (TRUTHFI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 97.90K USD. TRUTHFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of TruthFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TruthFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TruthFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TruthFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TruthFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
-8.95%
-20.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TruthFi is a community-driven meme coin launched on November 21, 2024, with the community takeover happening on November 23, 2024, after the original developers abandoned the project. The initiative is a 'community takeover,' where crypto enthusiasts have stepped in to revive and redefine its purpose. It draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, originally intended for crypto payments, sparking curiosity and engagement within the crypto space. TruthFi operates as a meme coin, aiming to foster a sense of collaboration, experimentation, and fun among its supporters. By leveraging the community’s collective creativity and resources, it seeks to build an ecosystem driven by shared ideas and inclusivity rather than traditional top-down development models. As a project grounded in its origins as a trademark associated with Trump Media, TruthFi carries a cultural and satirical edge, positioning itself as both a commentary on the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency and a unique addition to the meme coin landscape. The coin’s future is shaped by its active community, which continues to explore potential applications, utility, and growth opportunities. TruthFi exemplifies the power of decentralized collaboration in shaping innovative and unconventional cryptocurrency projects.
