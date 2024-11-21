TruthFi (TRUTHFI) Tokenomics
TruthFi is a community-driven meme coin launched on November 21, 2024, with the community takeover happening on November 23, 2024, after the original developers abandoned the project. The initiative is a 'community takeover,' where crypto enthusiasts have stepped in to revive and redefine its purpose. It draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, originally intended for crypto payments, sparking curiosity and engagement within the crypto space.
TruthFi operates as a meme coin, aiming to foster a sense of collaboration, experimentation, and fun among its supporters. By leveraging the community’s collective creativity and resources, it seeks to build an ecosystem driven by shared ideas and inclusivity rather than traditional top-down development models.
As a project grounded in its origins as a trademark associated with Trump Media, TruthFi carries a cultural and satirical edge, positioning itself as both a commentary on the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency and a unique addition to the meme coin landscape.
The coin’s future is shaped by its active community, which continues to explore potential applications, utility, and growth opportunities. TruthFi exemplifies the power of decentralized collaboration in shaping innovative and unconventional cryptocurrency projects.
Understanding the tokenomics of TruthFi (TRUTHFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRUTHFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRUTHFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
