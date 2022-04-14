Tsotchke (TSOTCHKE) Tokenomics

Tsotchke (TSOTCHKE) Information

Decentralized Science (DeSci) aims to fix the broken incentives in research with tokens + community. TSOTCHKE is a movement that could become the hub for quantum mechanics which is the next frontier of physics.

The Problem with Modern Science Why do so many groundbreaking ideas die before they even begin? The scientific community is somehow fragmented yet centralized (due to gatekeeping) while being driven by outdated incentives:

-Publishing is controlled by a few, keeping knowledge locked away. -Collaboration is fragmented, stuck in academic silos. -How can we expect breakthroughs when the system actively discourages them?

DeSci flips this. It’s science powered by coordination through tokenization.

Official Website:
https://github.com/tsotchke/spin_based_neural_network

Tsotchke (TSOTCHKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tsotchke (TSOTCHKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.51M
$ 1.51M
Total Supply:
$ 999.98M
$ 999.98M
Circulating Supply:
$ 946.38M
$ 946.38M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.60M
$ 1.60M
All-Time High:
$ 0.057103
$ 0.057103
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00105666
$ 0.00105666
Current Price:
$ 0.00160667
$ 0.00160667

Tsotchke (TSOTCHKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tsotchke (TSOTCHKE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TSOTCHKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TSOTCHKE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TSOTCHKE's tokenomics, explore TSOTCHKE token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.