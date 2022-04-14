TTAJ (TTAJ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TTAJ (TTAJ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The TTAJ digital currency project is a cutting-edge blockchain initiative designed to transform the crypto landscape with decentralization, security, and accessibility. Leveraging advanced blockchain technology, TTAJ offers a secure, transparent, and high-speed trading platform while ensuring user privacy. Its core mission is to eliminate intermediaries, empowering users with full control over their assets. The project integrates state-of-the-art security protocols to safeguard funds and data, alongside user-friendly solutions for global accessibility—regardless of location or expertise. Additionally, TTAJ fosters innovation by supporting developers in building next-gen decentralized applications (DApps). With its scalable, efficient, and inclusive ecosystem, TTAJ aims to drive the future of digital finance. Official Website: https://ttajm.com Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@attajamm/ttaj-digital-currency-project-white-paper-a955d399af83

TTAJ (TTAJ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TTAJ (TTAJ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 568.52K Total Supply: $ 111.00M Circulating Supply: $ 111.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 568.52K All-Time High: $ 0.00607145 All-Time Low: $ 0.00494681 Current Price: $ 0.00511362

TTAJ (TTAJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TTAJ (TTAJ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TTAJ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TTAJ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TTAJ's tokenomics, explore TTAJ token's live price!

