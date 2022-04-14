TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER) Tokenomics
TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER) Information
TUCKER CARLSON is a coin inspired by America’s most-watched talk show host – Tucker Carlson. Since his departure from Fox News, Tucker has been America’s leading conservative voice in mainstream media.
Launched in October 2023, $TUCKER is one of the first Tucker Carlson-inspired meme coins that aims to make Tucker more popular and help veterans.
The token has a flat 1% tax to fund donations to the "Wounded Warrior" non-profit organization that treats disabled veterans from the US military.
The project also has it's own NFT called "The Tucker Interviews" with 900 NFTs. The contract was written and audited by professional auditor, RugFreeCoins, and renounced.
TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TUCKER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TUCKER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TUCKER's tokenomics, explore TUCKER token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.