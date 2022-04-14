Tuition Coin (TUIT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tuition Coin (TUIT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tuition Coin (TUIT) Information TUIT is used to provide micro rewards and sponsorships to children on EdTech platforms. By offering rewards for academic achievements, TUIT motivates users, whether students, parents, or guardians, to take a more active role in the learning process. TUIT aims to support children in saving for future education expenses and college tuition. To achieve this, users of all our EdTech partners are required to vest until the children reach 18 years of age. This extended vesting period ensures the stability of the entire ecosystem. Official Website: https://tuitioncoin.org Whitepaper: https://tuitioncoin.org/assets/TUIT%20Whitepaper.pdf Buy TUIT Now!

Tuition Coin (TUIT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tuition Coin (TUIT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.82M $ 20.82M $ 20.82M All-Time High: $ 0.251581 $ 0.251581 $ 0.251581 All-Time Low: $ 0.00137412 $ 0.00137412 $ 0.00137412 Current Price: $ 0.00208231 $ 0.00208231 $ 0.00208231 Learn more about Tuition Coin (TUIT) price

Tuition Coin (TUIT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tuition Coin (TUIT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TUIT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TUIT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TUIT's tokenomics, explore TUIT token's live price!

