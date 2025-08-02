tuki Price (TUKI)
tuki (TUKI) is currently trading at 0.00002169 USD with a market cap of $ 21.90K USD. TUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the TUKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of tuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of tuki to USD was $ -0.0000003464.
In the past 60 days, the price change of tuki to USD was $ -0.0000030600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of tuki to USD was $ +0.000005666906575063886.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.89%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000003464
|-1.59%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000030600
|-14.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000005666906575063886
|+35.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of tuki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.50%
-1.89%
-7.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
tuki is a project created by an artist who has been around the solana memecoin space, having been inspired by the token fwog which is another art centric token which has made a huge impact in the crypto and memecoin community. with that inspiration to have a successful community who loves his art as well, the artist decided to launch his own using a bunny as the main character to tell a story of his own.
Understanding the tokenomics of tuki (TUKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TUKI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TUKI to VND
₫0.57077235
|1 TUKI to AUD
A$0.0000336195
|1 TUKI to GBP
￡0.0000162675
|1 TUKI to EUR
€0.0000186534
|1 TUKI to USD
$0.00002169
|1 TUKI to MYR
RM0.0000926163
|1 TUKI to TRY
₺0.0008816985
|1 TUKI to JPY
¥0.00318843
|1 TUKI to ARS
ARS$0.0295905825
|1 TUKI to RUB
₽0.0017352
|1 TUKI to INR
₹0.0018915849
|1 TUKI to IDR
Rp0.3555737136
|1 TUKI to KRW
₩0.0301668858
|1 TUKI to PHP
₱0.0012538989
|1 TUKI to EGP
￡E.0.0010554354
|1 TUKI to BRL
R$0.0001203795
|1 TUKI to CAD
C$0.0000299322
|1 TUKI to BDT
৳0.002650518
|1 TUKI to NGN
₦0.0332158491
|1 TUKI to UAH
₴0.0009062082
|1 TUKI to VES
Bs0.00266787
|1 TUKI to CLP
$0.02099592
|1 TUKI to PKR
Rs0.0061443432
|1 TUKI to KZT
₸0.0117687771
|1 TUKI to THB
฿0.0007057926
|1 TUKI to TWD
NT$0.0006457113
|1 TUKI to AED
د.إ0.0000796023
|1 TUKI to CHF
Fr0.000017352
|1 TUKI to HKD
HK$0.0001702665
|1 TUKI to MAD
.د.م0.000197379
|1 TUKI to MXN
$0.0004108086
|1 TUKI to PLN
zł0.000080253
|1 TUKI to RON
лв0.000095436
|1 TUKI to SEK
kr0.0002106099
|1 TUKI to BGN
лв0.0000366561
|1 TUKI to HUF
Ft0.007502571
|1 TUKI to CZK
Kč0.0004626477
|1 TUKI to KWD
د.ك0.00000661545
|1 TUKI to ILS
₪0.0000739629