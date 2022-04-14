Tulip Protocol (TULIP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tulip Protocol (TULIP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tulip Protocol (TULIP) Information Tulip Protocol is the first yield aggregator on Solana, averaging around 80mm-100mm TVL. Our first product is autocompounding vaults utilizing Raydium's farms. Official Website: https://tulip.garden Buy TULIP Now!

Tulip Protocol (TULIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tulip Protocol (TULIP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 122.04K Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.56M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 781.53K All-Time High: $ 50.22 All-Time Low: $ 0.067531 Current Price: $ 0.078153

Tulip Protocol (TULIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tulip Protocol (TULIP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TULIP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TULIP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TULIP's tokenomics, explore TULIP token's live price!

TULIP Price Prediction Want to know where TULIP might be heading? Our TULIP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

