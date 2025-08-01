What is Tung Tung Tung Sahur (SAHUR)

Tung Tung Tung Sahur is the official token inspired by the wildly viral TikTok meme featuring the iconic brainrot character. This token has been officially deployed by none other than the meme’s original creator, @noxaasht on TikTok — ensuring that the project stays true to its roots and maintains full authenticity. Fueled by the chaotic energy and humor of TikTok's brainrot culture, this project aims to be more than just a meme — it's the beginning of a full-blown movement. Backed and supported directly by the creator who brought this character to life, Tung Tung Tung Sahur isn't just riding the wave of virality — it's shaping it. Our mission is to build a thriving ecosystem around this unique cultural phenomenon. From mobile apps to addictive mini-games, we’re developing engaging, brainrot-fueled experiences that bring the TikTok community deeper into the memeverse. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the meme or just discovering the magic, you’re invited to join us as we onboard TikTok users into a new era of meme-powered entertainment and digital culture.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Tung Tung Tung Sahur (SAHUR) Resource Official Website

Tung Tung Tung Sahur (SAHUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tung Tung Tung Sahur (SAHUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SAHUR token's extensive tokenomics now!