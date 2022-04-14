Turbo ETH (TETH) Information

Nucleus is the default yield provider for networks. Nucleus stands to revolutionize the way users interact with networks by removing the opportunity costs of exploring new ecosystems via embedding yield for all users at the network layer.

Nucleus enables networks to create a new yield generating primitive at the base of a network’s ecosystem. Users are able to generate yield by default on a wide variety of assets by bridging supported assets to the network. These assets will allow users to earn more while exploring all of the unique applications in the network’s ecosystem.

Nucleus's mission is to enable yield by default in every network in the crypto ecosystem to further empower the builders, users, and infrastructure within them.