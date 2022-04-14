Turtle (TURTLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Turtle (TURTLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Turtle (TURTLE) Information Turtle on Cro is a community-driven cryptocurrency project built on the Cronos blockchain, focusing on creating a sustainable ecosystem for decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT integration. The project aims to provide a unique staking mechanism that rewards holders with passive income, while promoting eco-friendly blockchain practices. It will feature a governance model allowing token holders to vote on development proposals, fostering a transparent and inclusive community. The project also developed an NFT collection, blending financial utility with meme power. With a clear roadmap and active development, Turtle on Cro seeks to enhance the Cronos ecosystem's utility and adoption. Official Website: https://turtleoncro.com/ Whitepaper: https://turtleoncro.com/turtle-paper Buy TURTLE Now!

Turtle (TURTLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Turtle (TURTLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 226.95K $ 226.95K $ 226.95K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 226.95K $ 226.95K $ 226.95K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00022695 $ 0.00022695 $ 0.00022695 Learn more about Turtle (TURTLE) price

Turtle (TURTLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Turtle (TURTLE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TURTLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TURTLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TURTLE's tokenomics, explore TURTLE token's live price!

TURTLE Price Prediction Want to know where TURTLE might be heading? Our TURTLE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TURTLE token's Price Prediction now!

