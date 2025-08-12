What is Twelve Legions (CTL)

12 Legions is a turn-based strategy game in which characters are represented by unique NFTs on the blockchain system. 12 Legions is an open world, with fantasy lands, where players can become Lords, ruling their lands. With Blockchain and NFT technology, 12 Legions will include in-game rewards worthy with users’ efforts and make everything more transparent and fair. For more details, there are some features of our game: - World map: A big map with Twelves lands - Village & Clans: Help players create their clan and get more resources by occupying. - Adventure Mode (PvE): PvE battles will help you level up heroes, collect materials and POM (our in-game token) - Arena Mode (PvP): This mode allows players to defeat the other’s Heroes. Hence it is recommended for more experienced players.

Twelve Legions (CTL) Resource Official Website

Twelve Legions (CTL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Twelve Legions (CTL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTL token's extensive tokenomics now!