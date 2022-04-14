Discover key insights into Twelve Legions (CTL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Twelve Legions (CTL) Information

12 Legions is a turn-based strategy game in which characters are represented by unique NFTs on the blockchain system.

12 Legions is an open world, with fantasy lands, where players can become Lords, ruling their lands. With Blockchain and NFT technology, 12 Legions will include in-game rewards worthy with users’ efforts and make everything more transparent and fair.

For more details, there are some features of our game:

World map: A big map with Twelves lands

Village & Clans: Help players create their clan and get more resources by occupying.

Adventure Mode (PvE): PvE battles will help you level up heroes, collect materials and POM (our in-game token)

Arena Mode (PvP): This mode allows players to defeat the other’s Heroes. Hence it is recommended for more experienced players.