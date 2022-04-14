Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) Tokenomics

Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) Information

Twelve Zodiac is building the foundation, infrastructure, ecosystem, and layered experiences for a unique hyper-realistic metaverse community.

What is TWELVE? TWELVE is the City of Dream made for urban city lifestyle with pedestrian friendly and each building have different interact function. Token holders will be known as twelve mania. Twelve mania will be able to experience world-class games and metaverse with stunning visual and also interact and build network community.

Twelve Metaverse is home of crypto community around the world where you can enjoy URBAN CITY with a lot of NEW experiences and accompanied with your personal lovely zodiac pet (NFT) while earn Crypto Asset at the same time using our main token TWELVE$.

Official Website:
https://twelvezodiac.co/
Whitepaper:
https://twelvezodiac.co/Pitch%20Deck.pdf

Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 21.00M
$ 21.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.75M
$ 1.75M
All-Time High:
$ 5.91
$ 5.91
All-Time Low:
$ 0.054453
$ 0.054453
Current Price:
$ 0.083266
$ 0.083266

Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TWELVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TWELVE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TWELVE's tokenomics, explore TWELVE token's live price!

TWELVE Price Prediction

Want to know where TWELVE might be heading? Our TWELVE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.