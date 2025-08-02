What is Tyler (TYLER)

This project was first launched as a community meme coin. The project has expanded into a utility now as well. The project has developed a bot that helps other coins get on trending on dextools and dexscreener with payment to the bot. It increases volume. The fees raised by the bot are used to buy more $tyler then burn the supply. The project is aiming to make this bot used by all new and existing Base projects.

Tyler (TYLER) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Tyler (TYLER) Tokenomics

