What is TypeAI (TYPE)

Type AI is an innovative Telegram bot designed to revolutionize interactions within the Ethereum blockchain. It simplifies DeFi transactions by allowing users to execute complex operations through straightforward text commands. Whether it’s swapping tokens, managing portfolios, or exploring new DeFi opportunities, Type AI handles it all efficiently. The platform uses advanced AI to interpret user queries, ensuring actions like staking, lending, or token transfers are done seamlessly. Emphasizing security, it securely encrypts all private keys, ensuring user data remains protected. With a revenue model based on transaction fees and partnerships, Type AI also incentivizes its community, distributing a significant portion of earnings to token holders. Bridging the gap between complex blockchain technology and everyday users, Type AI stands as a one-stop solution for easy, safe, and intuitive DeFi interactions

TypeAI (TYPE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

TypeAI (TYPE) Tokenomics

