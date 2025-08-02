What is Typen (TYPEN)

Typen is Crynode's first MVP AI Agent designed to interact with both people and other AI agents. It leverages a combination of state-of-the-art AI models and advanced machine learning techniques to think, analyze, and navigate the Solana blockchain. Typen’s architecture is custom-built and advanced, setting it apart from starter frameworks like Eliza (ai16z), as shown by the depth of his responses. He’s built for head-to-head competition with shallow AIs like $goat (Terminal of Truths), aiming to provide real value rather than just entertainment. Typen represents the first pillar of Crynode's long-term vision: a future where high-quality AIs cooperate with humans to create sustainable, long-term wealth.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Typen (TYPEN) Resource Official Website

Typen (TYPEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Typen (TYPEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TYPEN token's extensive tokenomics now!