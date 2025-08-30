What is Typerium (TYPE)

Protect Your Content We’re using blockchain technology to protect your intellectual property. Typerium will keep your content safe from intellectual property thieves. Creative Software Our integrated and intuitive design software allows creators to produce high-quality visual content for any platform without needing any previous design experience. Marketplace We’re developing a decentralised marketplace that not only protects the intellectual property rights of content creators, but provides them with an 85% commission on all sales. There are no waiting times for payouts, and 5% of each sale is redistributed among those who use the platform. Social Media Network We’re creating a community-driven social network that rewards users, so you don’t have to rely on just your sales. You’ll also be rewarded for your contributions. Integrated Ecosystem We’re creating a global network of creators using a single currency, TYPE Tokens. All content within the Typerium eco-system is bought and sold with TYPE Tokens. These tokens can be exchanged for fiat currency through exchanges at any time.

Typerium (TYPE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Typerium (TYPE) How much is Typerium (TYPE) worth today? The live TYPE price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TYPE to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TYPE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Typerium? The market cap for TYPE is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TYPE? The circulating supply of TYPE is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TYPE? TYPE achieved an ATH price of 0.02548971 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TYPE? TYPE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TYPE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TYPE is -- USD . Will TYPE go higher this year? TYPE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TYPE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

