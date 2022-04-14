Typerium (TYPE) Tokenomics
Protect Your Content We’re using blockchain technology to protect your intellectual property. Typerium will keep your content safe from intellectual property thieves.
Creative Software Our integrated and intuitive design software allows creators to produce high-quality visual content for any platform without needing any previous design experience.
Marketplace We’re developing a decentralised marketplace that not only protects the intellectual property rights of content creators, but provides them with an 85% commission on all sales. There are no waiting times for payouts, and 5% of each sale is redistributed among those who use the platform.
Social Media Network We’re creating a community-driven social network that rewards users, so you don’t have to rely on just your sales. You’ll also be rewarded for your contributions.
Integrated Ecosystem We’re creating a global network of creators using a single currency, TYPE Tokens. All content within the Typerium eco-system is bought and sold with TYPE Tokens. These tokens can be exchanged for fiat currency through exchanges at any time.
Typerium (TYPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Typerium (TYPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Typerium (TYPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Typerium (TYPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TYPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TYPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
