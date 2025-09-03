What is U Coin (U)

U-topia is a decentralized media company with financial tools for all ages bridging world-renowned intellectual property into Web3 to supercharge user acquisition across all chains. We reward engagement across media products with our Chain Abstraction wallet, removing the constraints of having specific cryptocurrency in your wallet and making more rewards accessible with our Account Abstraction tools.

U Coin (U) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

U Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will U Coin (U) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your U Coin (U) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for U Coin.

U to Local Currencies

U Coin (U) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of U Coin (U) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about U token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the market cap of U Coin? The market cap for U is $ 2.41M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of U? The circulating supply of U is 250.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of U? U achieved an ATH price of 0.064684 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of U? U saw an ATL price of 0.00933194 USD .

U Coin (U) Important Industry Updates