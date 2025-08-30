Ubeswap (UBE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00235971 $ 0.00235971 $ 0.00235971 24H Low $ 0.00266182 $ 0.00266182 $ 0.00266182 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00235971$ 0.00235971 $ 0.00235971 24H High $ 0.00266182$ 0.00266182 $ 0.00266182 All Time High $ 0.01738632$ 0.01738632 $ 0.01738632 Lowest Price $ 0.00185796$ 0.00185796 $ 0.00185796 Price Change (1H) +5.42% Price Change (1D) -5.74% Price Change (7D) -8.20% Price Change (7D) -8.20%

Ubeswap (UBE) real-time price is $0.00250836. Over the past 24 hours, UBE traded between a low of $ 0.00235971 and a high of $ 0.00266182, showing active market volatility. UBE's all-time high price is $ 0.01738632, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00185796.

In terms of short-term performance, UBE has changed by +5.42% over the past hour, -5.74% over 24 hours, and -8.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ubeswap (UBE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 626.07K$ 626.07K $ 626.07K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ubeswap is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UBE is 0.00, with a total supply of 250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 626.07K.