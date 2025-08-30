uBTC Price (UBTC)
uBTC (UBTC) real-time price is $110,825. Over the past 24 hours, UBTC traded between a low of $ 107,704 and a high of $ 112,003, showing active market volatility. UBTC's all-time high price is $ 238,577, while its all-time low price is $ 74,362.
In terms of short-term performance, UBTC has changed by -- over the past hour, +1.32% over 24 hours, and -3.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of uBTC is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UBTC is 0.00, with a total supply of 4762.282376242683. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 527.78M.
During today, the price change of uBTC to USD was $ +1,445.52.
In the past 30 days, the price change of uBTC to USD was $ -7,000.6046825000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of uBTC to USD was $ +1,675.3415250000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of uBTC to USD was $ +7,413.21744306665.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1,445.52
|+1.32%
|30 Days
|$ -7,000.6046825000
|-6.31%
|60 Days
|$ +1,675.3415250000
|+1.51%
|90 Days
|$ +7,413.21744306665
|+7.17%
- Empower #Bitcoin with Next-gen Liquid Staking - uBTC is a Liquid Staking Derivative (LSD) representing staked Bitcoin assets. It is designed to provide liquidity while enabling users to earn yield on their BTC holdings. Users can use uBTC in the following ways: • DeFi Participation: uBTC can be used across supported DeFi protocols for lending, farming, trading, and liquidity provision, allowing holders to maximize capital efficiency. • Cross-Chain Yield Aggregation: uBTC is designed to operate across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, enabling users to harvest yields from diverse ecosystems. • Staking and Reward Access: Holding uBTC gives users access to additional reward opportunities through UniRouter’s yield pools and partner protocols. • Liquidity without Lock-up: Unlike traditional staking, uBTC allows users to stay liquid while still earning yield from the underlying staked assets.
