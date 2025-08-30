What is uBTC (UBTC)

- Empower #Bitcoin with Next-gen Liquid Staking - uBTC is a Liquid Staking Derivative (LSD) representing staked Bitcoin assets. It is designed to provide liquidity while enabling users to earn yield on their BTC holdings. Users can use uBTC in the following ways: • DeFi Participation: uBTC can be used across supported DeFi protocols for lending, farming, trading, and liquidity provision, allowing holders to maximize capital efficiency. • Cross-Chain Yield Aggregation: uBTC is designed to operate across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, enabling users to harvest yields from diverse ecosystems. • Staking and Reward Access: Holding uBTC gives users access to additional reward opportunities through UniRouter’s yield pools and partner protocols. • Liquidity without Lock-up: Unlike traditional staking, uBTC allows users to stay liquid while still earning yield from the underlying staked assets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

uBTC (UBTC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

uBTC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will uBTC (UBTC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your uBTC (UBTC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for uBTC.

Check the uBTC price prediction now!

UBTC to Local Currencies

Try Converter

uBTC (UBTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of uBTC (UBTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UBTC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About uBTC (UBTC) How much is uBTC (UBTC) worth today? The live UBTC price in USD is 110,825 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current UBTC to USD price? $ 110,825 . Check out The current price of UBTC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of uBTC? The market cap for UBTC is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of UBTC? The circulating supply of UBTC is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UBTC? UBTC achieved an ATH price of 238,577 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UBTC? UBTC saw an ATL price of 74,362 USD . What is the trading volume of UBTC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UBTC is -- USD . Will UBTC go higher this year? UBTC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UBTC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

uBTC (UBTC) Important Industry Updates