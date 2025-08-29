UCHAIN Price (UCN)
+6.44%
+792.24%
--
--
UCHAIN (UCN) real-time price is $378.07. Over the past 24 hours, UCN traded between a low of $ 42.37 and a high of $ 370.47, showing active market volatility. UCN's all-time high price is $ 370.47, while its all-time low price is $ 23.78.
In terms of short-term performance, UCN has changed by +6.44% over the past hour, +792.24% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of UCHAIN is $ 37.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UCN is 100.00K, with a total supply of 100000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.59M.
During today, the price change of UCHAIN to USD was $ +335.7.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UCHAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UCHAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UCHAIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +335.7
|+792.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Revolutionary Blockchain Technologies by UCHAIN What is the UCHAIN The high-speed blockchain, able to process more than 2000 transactions per second, is the perfect solution to improve every aspect of our lives UCHAIN scalability With UCHAIN, the possibilities are virtually limitless. You can implement any idea as if there was a game by developing applications made possible by smart contracts Security and decentralization UCHAIN's decentralization and higher speed provide maximum security for the main network. What will be developed with UCHAIN? We are working on many excellent features and platforms to build better solutions for modern lifestyle. We will be happy to present these features to you after the development. NFT marketplace The best place to create, sell and buy non-fungible tokens (NFT) Meme coins portfolio Our solution for meme coins, just for a fun, growing community Resource market Blockchain solution that allows borrowing and staking of assets for profit and renting of network resources Game sector Platform for the development of the gaming industry using blockchain and all ULTIMA products UCHAIN A high-speed blockchain ecosystem with revolutionary splitting technology and cutting-edge products
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-28 18:39:00
|Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
|08-28 16:50:00
|Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
|08-28 15:25:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
|08-28 05:13:00
|Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
|08-27 15:39:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
|08-25 21:14:39
|Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday
