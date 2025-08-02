What is Uhosu (UHOSU)

First $UHOSU on ethereum - The real Doge’s father. A new frontier in the Dogeverse. Our goal is to revive the UHOSU token through a community-led takeover after the original developer stepped away. As a meme coin, it doesn’t have a specific utility, but we’re not focused on short-term price movements. Instead, we want to foster a strong community by organizing fun events and participating in charity initiatives, creating a culture that everyone can enjoy and be proud of

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Uhosu (UHOSU) Resource Official Website

Uhosu (UHOSU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Uhosu (UHOSU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UHOSU token's extensive tokenomics now!