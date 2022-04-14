Uhosu (UHOSU) Information

First $UHOSU on ethereum - The real Doge’s father. A new frontier in the Dogeverse.

Our goal is to revive the UHOSU token through a community-led takeover after the original developer stepped away. As a meme coin, it doesn’t have a specific utility, but we’re not focused on short-term price movements. Instead, we want to foster a strong community by organizing fun events and participating in charity initiatives, creating a culture that everyone can enjoy and be proud of