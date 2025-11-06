Umbra (UMBRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.656584 $ 0.656584 $ 0.656584 24H Low $ 0.806359 $ 0.806359 $ 0.806359 24H High 24H Low $ 0.656584$ 0.656584 $ 0.656584 24H High $ 0.806359$ 0.806359 $ 0.806359 All Time High $ 2.48$ 2.48 $ 2.48 Lowest Price $ 0.488767$ 0.488767 $ 0.488767 Price Change (1H) -7.05% Price Change (1D) +5.72% Price Change (7D) +21.66% Price Change (7D) +21.66%

Umbra (UMBRA) real-time price is $0.694156. Over the past 24 hours, UMBRA traded between a low of $ 0.656584 and a high of $ 0.806359, showing active market volatility. UMBRA's all-time high price is $ 2.48, while its all-time low price is $ 0.488767.

In terms of short-term performance, UMBRA has changed by -7.05% over the past hour, +5.72% over 24 hours, and +21.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Umbra (UMBRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.95M$ 6.95M $ 6.95M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.80M$ 19.80M $ 19.80M Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 28,500,000.0 28,500,000.0 28,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Umbra is $ 6.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UMBRA is 10.00M, with a total supply of 28500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.80M.