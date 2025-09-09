Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00025224 24H High $ 0.00027095 All Time High $ 2.62 Lowest Price $ 0.00025224 Price Change (1H) +0.07% Price Change (1D) -2.02% Price Change (7D) -63.25%

Umbrella Network (UMB) real-time price is $0.00025884. Over the past 24 hours, UMB traded between a low of $ 0.00025224 and a high of $ 0.00027095, showing active market volatility. UMB's all-time high price is $ 2.62, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00025224.

In terms of short-term performance, UMB has changed by +0.07% over the past hour, -2.02% over 24 hours, and -63.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.88K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.67K Circulation Supply 429.02M Total Supply 447,532,308.6155464

The current Market Cap of Umbrella Network is $ 110.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UMB is 429.02M, with a total supply of 447532308.6155464. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.67K.