UME Price (UME)
UME (UME) is currently trading at 0.0000279 USD with a market cap of $ 27.84K USD. UME to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of UME to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UME to USD was $ -0.0000000018.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UME to USD was $ -0.0000141930.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UME to USD was $ -0.000012126250563936054.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000000018
|-0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000141930
|-50.87%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000012126250563936054
|-30.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of UME: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.86%
-5.42%
-9.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ume is a baby Tapir born Feb 2nd, 2025 at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma Washington. The newborn, covered in distinctive white spots and stripes that resemble a tiny, walking fuzzy watermelon, is only the second ever born at Point Defiance Zoo in its 120-year history. Ume means plum blossom and apricot in Japanese. The original team faded $UME,. But passionate holders stepped up & refused to let the vision die.
|1 UME to VND
₫0.7341885
|1 UME to AUD
A$0.000042966
|1 UME to GBP
￡0.000020925
|1 UME to EUR
€0.000023994
|1 UME to USD
$0.0000279
|1 UME to MYR
RM0.000119133
|1 UME to TRY
₺0.001134135
|1 UME to JPY
¥0.0041292
|1 UME to ARS
ARS$0.037804779
|1 UME to RUB
₽0.002231721
|1 UME to INR
₹0.002433996
|1 UME to IDR
Rp0.457376976
|1 UME to KRW
₩0.038696184
|1 UME to PHP
₱0.001610667
|1 UME to EGP
￡E.0.001357893
|1 UME to BRL
R$0.000154845
|1 UME to CAD
C$0.000038223
|1 UME to BDT
৳0.00340938
|1 UME to NGN
₦0.042725781
|1 UME to UAH
₴0.001165662
|1 UME to VES
Bs0.0034317
|1 UME to CLP
$0.0270351
|1 UME to PKR
Rs0.007914672
|1 UME to KZT
₸0.015138261
|1 UME to THB
฿0.000907029
|1 UME to TWD
NT$0.000829188
|1 UME to AED
د.إ0.000102393
|1 UME to CHF
Fr0.00002232
|1 UME to HKD
HK$0.000218736
|1 UME to MAD
.د.م0.000255285
|1 UME to MXN
$0.00052731
|1 UME to PLN
zł0.000102951
|1 UME to RON
лв0.000122202
|1 UME to SEK
kr0.000269514
|1 UME to BGN
лв0.000047151
|1 UME to HUF
Ft0.009607365
|1 UME to CZK
Kč0.000592317
|1 UME to KWD
د.ك0.0000085095
|1 UME to ILS
₪0.00009486