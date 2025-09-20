What is Umi (UMI)

Umi is a cat-themed memecoin launched on Base, inspired by a cute character we illustrated ourselves. The cat behind Umi is already popular on Instagram, where it has gathered a loyal following, and now takes on new life as the mascot of the token. Umi also makes history as the first memecoin ever launched through Deepr.fun, a brand-new and innovative launchpad on Base......................................

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Umi (UMI) How much is Umi (UMI) worth today? The live UMI price in USD is 0.01544424 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current UMI to USD price? $ 0.01544424 . Check out The current price of UMI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Umi? The market cap for UMI is $ 15.40M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of UMI? The circulating supply of UMI is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of UMI? UMI achieved an ATH price of 0.01572177 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of UMI? UMI saw an ATL price of 0.01221915 USD . What is the trading volume of UMI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for UMI is -- USD . Will UMI go higher this year? UMI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out UMI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

